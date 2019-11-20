Home

Province Funeral Home
29521 Widerness Rd
Jonesville, VA 24263
(276) 346-3553
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Province Funeral Home
29521 Widerness Rd
Jonesville, VA 24263
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Province Funeral Home
29521 Widerness Rd
Jonesville, VA 24263
View Map
Thomas Richard Forester


1941 - 2019
Thomas Richard Forester Obituary
Thomas Richard Forester

March 3, 1941-Nov. 16, 2019

Jonesville

Thomas Richard Forester, age 78, of the Hubbard Springs Community in Jonesville, VA was born Monday, March 3, 1941 in Jonesville, VA and passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home.

He was a retiree of the United States Air Force with 21 years of service. Thomas graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with his Masters Degree, taught at Gautier Campus Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for 22 years and was a member of St. Julian Catholic Church in Middlesboro, KY. His hobbies were computers and photography, where some of his pictures are displayed in Nanas Kitchen in Pennington Gap, VA.

He is preceded in death by one son Thomas James "Tommy" Forester, his brother John Kenneth Forester, his mother Willie Mae Forester and his father James R. Forester.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 55 years Jerolyn "Jeri" Forester of the home.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Province Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Father Kiran Kumar officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubbard Springs Christian Church Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Thomas Foresters honor to the St. Julian Catholic Church or the . Memorial and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com. We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd.

Jonesville, VA 24263. Phone 276-546-2456

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Thomas Richard Forester.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
