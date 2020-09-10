Thomas E. Slade II
1966-2020
Vancleave, MS
Thomas E. Slade II of Vancleave, MS passed away on September 6, 2020.
He was born on December 30, 1966. Tom was a Christian man and wanted to share God with everyone. He served the Lord in every way he could. Tom was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Vancleave, where he served as a deacon and secretary of the deacons. He loved singing in the choir and was honored to be a Sunday School teacher. He was a Past Master of the Ezel Lodge 426 and served as the secretary. Tom always looked to find the good in people. He had a love of teaching. Tom said that God lead him in the direction of teaching when he was a little boy. He did not just teach History, He cared for all his students and wanted to help them in any way he could.
God truly blessed me with Tom. He was a Christian, a gentleman, and a loving, trusting, and devoted husband and father. He loved his family and always put them first.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Inabinette Slade; brother, Thomas Lamar Slade; and maternal grandparents, Mack and Martha Inabinette and Rev. William and Ava Slade.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Maples Slade; daughter, Olivia Susanna Slade; son, Malachi Maples Slade; father, Thomas (Gene) Slade, Sr.; sister, LaGina (Rob) Landstreet; honorary sister, Amy (Keith) Garrison; extended family member, Juanita Burt; nieces and nephews; and many more friends and relatives.
Pallbearers are John Young, Keith Garrison, David Owens, Troy Frisbie, Timothy Hammonds, Kyle Wikerson, Kevin Braun, Jason Rouse, Brad Shawhan, and Matt Oliver.
A visitation will be held from 9:00- 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 all at First Baptist Church of Vancleave. Burial will follow at Vancleave #1 Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Vancleave is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM