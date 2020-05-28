Thomas Traylor Wells
1934-2020
Formerly of Pascagoula
Thomas Traylor Wells, 86 passed away at the Veterans Home in Koscuisko, Miss on May 15, 2020.
Tommy, as he was affectionately known to friends, was born on February 20, 1934 in Braxton, Miss and was the son of Thomas R. and Hazel D. Wells. He grew up in Pascagoula, Miss with his parents. Tommy attended Chamberlain Hunt Military Academy starting in 1948 and graduated in 1952. He attended Mississippi Southern College and then joined the US Marine Corp in 1953. He served his country faithfully for 20 years and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1973. Tommy served our country with tours in Korea, Vietnam and Japan during his distinguished career. After earning numerous medals he retired from active duty and began his service with the Fleet Marine Corp Reserve and retired with rank of First Lieutenant in 1983.
Tommy married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Jane Pelan Wells, in 1957 and is preceded in death by her. Tommy spent his retirement years tinkering in his woodworking shop and spending time with his beloved wife.
A graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, May 30 at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point at 11:30 am. O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the MSU Development Foundation, Thomas and Dorothy Wells Endowed Chair at MSU College of Veterinary Medicine, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762 www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 28, 2020.