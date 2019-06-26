CDR Thomas Lloyd Walters, USN (Ret)



1946-2019



D'Iberville, MS



Tom Walters died peacefully at home on June 20, 2019.



Raised in Laurel, MS, Tom attended The University of Mississippi and received his BS degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and an MBA from Mississippi College. As a Navy pilot he flew the P-3 Orion aircraft during the Vietnam War era. Following his service, he joined the telecommunication and computer industries as a Certified Project Manager.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Rudolph and Nancy Lewis Walters.



Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years Carol Whetstone Walters; sons LCDR Thomas Vincent Walters (Jill) and Robert W. Walters, MD, PhD (Lara); beloved grandchildren Thomas Logan, Tyler Humphrey, and Kate Walters; and a sister and a brother.



A Requiem Mass celebrating Tom's life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 4 pm at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS, preceded by visitation beginning at 3 pm. A graveside will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11am at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors.



The family requests donations to the Church of the Redeemer Memorial Fund please be considered in lieu of flowers.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary