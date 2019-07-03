|
Tiffany Sherie Rodgers
1982-2019
McHenry
Tiffany Sherie Rodgers, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in McHenry, MS.
Tiffany was born in Biloxi on January 14, 1982. She graduated from Harrison Central High School in 2000 and from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2005. Tiffany worked as a Radiologist/Cat Scan Tech. She loved swimming, going to the beach, and watching the Saints play football. She was a member of the Ole Biloxi Marching Club and Le Belle Femme as well as several other Mardi Gras krewes.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Carl J. Cook, Jr. and Donald L. Shutters, Sr.; and grandmother, Nancy A. Cook. Survivors include her parents, Donald L. Shutters, Jr. and Debra A. Shutters; siblings, Bradley Steven Shutters and Joshua Jordan Shutters; 2 dogs, Sadie and Dusty; and 1 cat, Gracie.
Interment will be held in Loudens Chapel Cemetery in Depauw, IN. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road in Gulfport, was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 3, 2019