Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Tillie Roberts


1930 - 2019
Tillie Roberts Obituary
Tillie Davis Roberts

1930 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Tillie Davis Roberts, age 89, went to be with her husband of 50 years for eternity on Monday, November 11, 2019.

She was born on July 21, 1930 to Phillip and Carrie Ritcher Davis. Tillie was a native and lifelong resident of the Fontainebleau community in Jackson County. She retired from civil service at Keesler Air Force Base.

Tillie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Howard Roberts, Jr.; sister, Louise Perry and her husband Kenneth; and brothers, Frank Davis and his wife Elsie and Phillip Davis, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Roberts; son, Charles H. (Carol) Roberts III; grandchildren, Marlena (Eli) Savage and Tony Roberts; great-grandchildren, Jackson Savage and Drew Savage; brother, Charles "Duke" (Beryl) Davis; sister-in-law, Marilyn Davis; and her beloved dog Maggie.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
