Timothy Joseph Moran, Sr.



April 12, 1965 ~ May 10, 2019



McHenry, MS



Timothy Joseph Moran, Sr., 54 of McHenry, died in an accident Friday evening in St. Martin. Timmy as he was known by most, was born April 12, 1965 in Gulfport, the youngest of nine children to Frank L. "Buddy" & Norrine (Ladner) Moran. He grew up in Lizana, and loved the outdoors, baseball, and was an avid hog hunter. After high school, he went to work as a brick mason's helper for Mr. Norman Kemmer, who taught Timmy the trade. He picked it up quick, and was soon laying brick himself, building many houses and buildings all over South MS. In his spare time, he loved to dance, fish, taking many catfish over 30lbs thru the years, as well as catching hogs. He is remembered as a loving father and grandfather that taught his children life skills as best he could. Timmy adored his grandchildren, and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Timmy was preceded by his parents, Buddy & Norine Moran, and his sister, Linda Cowart. He is survived by: his children, T.J. (Sarah) Moran, Jr, Amanda Moran (Raymond Harper), and Andrea Malone; his siblings, sisters Emma (Smiley) Tubbs, Gail (David) Ladner, Ruth (August) Schoenowitz, Melanie (David) Mimms, and Darlene (Billy) Billingsley, and brothers Frankie (Vickie) and Johnny (Chris) Moran; six grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM in the Wolf River Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assist the Moran family in their time of need, and asks keep them in your prayers over the coming days. Memories may be shared, and the online guest registry signed at www.trinityfunerals.net. Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2019