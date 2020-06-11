Timothy Proulx
1966 - 2020
Timothy Proulx

Nov. 27, 1966--June 7, 2020

Bay St. Louis, MS

On Sunday, June 7th, 2020, Timothy Proulx, loving father, son, brother, and best friend, passed away at the age of 53.

Tim was born on November 27th, 1966 in Orlando, FL. He spent most of his younger years playing sports and going to any concert he could. He was a Rock'n Roll lover.

Tim was passionate about cooking, animals, sports, his lava lamp collection, and beating his kids at any game. He was a zoo enthusiast and always up for an adventure, known for his wit, infectious laugh, and his kind humble spirit. He never met a stranger and was a second dad to many that came through his door. Their was nothing he loved more than being a dad and grandfather.

He was currently a Sous-Chef at Island View Casino in Gulfport, MS.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oliver & Ann Proulx; maternal grandparents, Jack & Edith Chevis; father, George Proulx, and his brother Christopher Proulx.

Survived by his mother, Celeste Proulx; five siblings, Mark, Allen, Julie, & Michael Proulx, and Jennifer Proulx Duncan (Joel); four children, Ryan, Alex, Devon, and Nick Proulx; three granddaughters, Addyson Proulx, and Reagan & Kiley Shiyou; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 pm. Interment will follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery on Longfellow St. in Bay St. Louis.

His children ask that you come dressed comfortable, NO suits or dresses requesting only jeans, band tee shirts, NFL jerseys: Raiders, Bears or Steelers - "That's what our dad would want."

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
04:00 PM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
