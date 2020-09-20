1/
Timothy Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Michael Sweeney

Tampa, FL

On Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, Timothy Michael Sweeney, age 78, passed away suddenly near his home in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Anthony Sweeney, mother, Beatrice Haines Hann, and brother, John James Sweeney.

After serving his country in the US Army, Tim joined AT&T Michigan Bell in 1964 and earned top salesman in the state of Michigan three times. During the mid-60s and 70s, he frequently raced his MGA and his Camero. He loved Sprint Car, Formula One and Nascar racing. Following his retirement, at the youthful age of 50, Tim spent his time traveling the world with his beloved wife, Kathi, and enjoying his life-long passion for racing. He was offered a job with Nascar tracking statistics, but he did not want to ruin the sport he loved by turning it into a job.

Tim is survived by his wife, Kathi Sweeney, children, Garnet Palmer, Sue (Billy) DeBruhl, David Palmer, Kathy (Toby) Lasby, Melissa Palmer-Quinn, Dan (Patricia) Sweeney, Brooke (Joel) Sweeney-Pouliot and 9 grandchildren.

There will be a private family service held in Tampa on Sunday, September 20th, at 9am.

Donations can be made in honor of Tim to one of the following charities.

Freedom Service Dogs of America

https://freedomservicedogs.org

Operation Second Chance

https://operationsecondchance.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, Inc.
110 N Macdill
Tampa, FL 33609
813-957-2669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved