Timothy Wheat
1956 - 2020
Dr. Timothy Shack Wheat, 64, a lifetime resident of Gulfport, went to be with our Savior Jesus on Tuesday September 15, 2020. What a celebration in Heaven! Tim was a Clinical Coordinator of Pharmacy at Memorial Hospital. Previously he worked at Forrest General.

He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. He loved his Rebels.

Tim was a wonderful classical guitarist. He was a great brick layer, carpenter and loved working in his cellar.

There are no words adequate enough to describe what an amazing man Tim was. He loved his family with Christ like love daily.

Tim was kind, patient, brilliant and humble. He is the example of a God-loving man.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Timothy Jeremiah Kirby; his father Claiborne Tom Wheat; his mother Sarah June Cliburn Wheat; his sister Jenny Wheat Goekler. Leaving to cherish him daily is the love of his life, his wife Tammy, his children Martha June Kirby (Eddie), Cherry Elizabeth Graves (Brian), Rayanne Marie Cox (John), Alexis Reneé Wheat, Jacob Claiborne Wheat, Sara Isabella Wheat; grandchildren, Eddie Kirby (Adrienne) Mosie Kirby, Chloé Kirby, Duke Kirby, Jackson Graves, Eli Graves, Bella Graves, Breleigh Knight, Destinee, Brooklyn and Abbie Cox.

Tim's siblings are Benny Cliburn Wheat (Hilda), Tommie June Patterson (Fred), Cherry Nell Wheat, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and loved ones.

The funeral service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Crosspoint Church, 15046 N. Swan Road, Gulfport, at 2:00 p.m. where friends may begin visiting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Finley Cemetery.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, is honored to serve the family.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 PM
Crosspoint Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crosspoint Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

September 18, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
