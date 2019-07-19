The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Tina Meredith


1966 - 2019
Tina Meredith Obituary
Mrs. Tina Louise Lambert Meredith

1966-2019

Biloxi

Mrs. Tina Louise Lambert Meredith, age 53, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Tina was born in St. Pete, FL. She was a graduate of MGCCC where she earned an Associates of Arts. She loved animals and crafting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nikki and Howard Lambert.

Survivors include her spouse, John Meredith; children, Jacob Lambert and Nikcole Bright; siblings, Heather Lambert and Shane Lambert; and two grandchildren, Heidi and Sebastian.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made in her honor to the or to Canon Hospice in Gulfport.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 19, 2019
