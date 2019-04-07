The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tinsley Jack Author Obituary
Jack Author Tinsley

1946-2019

Vancleave, Mississippi

Jack Author Tinsley, 73, of Vancleave, MS, went to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home with his loving family.

Jack was born on March 1, 1946 in Hayti, Missouri and has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the past 32 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor Park in Ocean Springs. He proudly served his country and was a Vietnam veteran. He married Ingrid Martha Rheinfrank who he met in Karlsruhe, Germany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lizzie Tinsley; his brothers, John and George Tinsley; his sisters, Helen Perryman, Martha Payne and Mary Sulfridge.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ingrid Tinsley; his brother, Bill Tinsley; his sister, Norma Wilson; his sons, Donnie (Gale) Tinsley and Uwe (Sandra) Rheinfrank; his daughters, Carmen Hernandez and Antje (Curtis) Coleman; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, Megan, Trey, Sierra, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Liam; three great grandchildren, Noah, Isabella and Gretchen; and his dachshund, Heidi.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Persing, M.D. and his staff; Hospice of Light; and his nurse, Donna York. Brother Eddie Lambert of First Baptist Church of Windsor Park will be officiating the service.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home at 911 Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs with visitation from 12:00 pm until the service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
