Toby Bradley
1958 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Toby Bradley, age 61, of Gulfport passed away on November 4, 2019. He was born in Lake Shields, Illinois on October, 1958.
He is survived by his wife, Cha Bradley; his son, John Bradley; his mother, Charlotte Bradley; his sister, Treasa Dodge (nee Bradley); and members of his extended family. He is predeceased by his father, John Bradley; his maternal grandparents, Marshall and Margaret Williams; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Florence Applegate.
Toby was a graduate of Ocean Springs High School and served in the United States Navy from 1979 until 1993. He was an instrumental employee of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District since 1999 and acted as a contractor for the district with GE Capital two years prior. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 119, where he served in a leadership capacity.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the American Legion Post 119, 12320 Ashley Dr., Gulfport, 39503. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 6, 2019