Todd Frizzell
1965 - 2020
Todd Allen Paul Frizzell

10/24/1965- 05/17/2020

Gulfport, MS

Todd Frizzell, 54, of Long Beach, Miss., passed away on the 17th of May 2020. Mr. Frizzell was a longtime resident of Gulfport.

He is preceded in death by his father Patrick Frizzell, his son Michael Pittman, Grandparents Lucien and Cecile Dionne, and Eustace and Bessie Frizzell.

Survivors include his mother Lucienne O'Connell, step-father Charles O'Connell, step-mother Cindy Frizzell, brother Patrick Frizzell (Traci), sister Bessie Schuhr (John), sister Jennifer O'Connell (Franchesca), son Brandon Frizzell, and nieces and nephews.

Todd was laid to rest during a private family ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens in Long Beach. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in his name to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.
