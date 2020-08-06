Thomas Earnest Schafer, IV, "Tommy"



February 2, 1967-July 31, 2020



Diamondhead, MS



Thomas E. Schafer IV, " Tommy", 53 years of age, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020, from complications following a surgical procedure.



Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents Doreathea Delsa Schafer and Thomas Earnest Schafer, Jr, and Mignon Nicaud Rousset and Felix Octave Rousset (MawMaw, PawPaw, Memere, and Pepere).



He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Camille Theriot Schafer, and their beautiful daughter Caroline Schafer. He is also survived by his parents, Mignon and Thomas Schafer, and his sister, Mimi Odem (Danny), his brother, Michael Schafer (Christina), and seven nieces and nephews: Rosie, John Patrick, Willie, Felix, Harry, Charlie, and George. He is also survived by cousins, Greg Schafer (Liz), and their children Andrew and Charlotte; Ashley Schafer (Mark), and their child Linus. He is survived by one uncle, Timothy Schafer, and his god-mother, Sylvia Brannen, and many loving friends, cousins, and relatives.



Tommy was born on February 2, 1967, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He lived in New Orleans until 1995 when he moved to Diamondhead, MS. Tommy graduated from Christian Brothers and Jesuit High School and attended Ole Miss where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. He was an active member of the SAE fraternity. Tommy was a devoted father and husband and always stood proudest when he spoke of Camille and Caroline. Tommy was knowledgable about almost everything; if you were available to listen, he was happy to share his expertise. He had many passions such as cooking for his girls, a love for the outdoors, fishing, boating, hunting, and he truly loved his old dog, Bo IV.



Tommy was the first mayor of Diamondhead elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 for a second term. He was a devoted, hard-working public servant to his community. He was a Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was active and contributed time, talent, and financial support. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian, MS where he gave his time and service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian, MS on Monday, August 10 at 1:oo. Father Brett Brannen, Tommy's loving cousin, will be officiating the Mass. Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church are welcome.





