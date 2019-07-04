Tony Ray Damron



1940-2019



Ocean Springs



On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the world lost a maverick, a dreamer, entrepreneur, inventive genius, a husband, and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Tony Ray Damron embraced a life of daring and risk, never shying away from a challenge.



Everything Tony did was bigger, bolder, and better than that of normal men. He worked hard and played harder and instilled that love of adventure and passion for life into his four children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his wife and care-taker Diana Damron. Tony was predeceased in death by his beloved daughter, Corrie Michelle Damron, and son John Donavon Damron and is survived by his wife Diana Damron, daughters, Patricia Wyckoff and Monica Kimbrough, as well as his son, Tony Damron, his grandchildren BreAnne, Nathan, Chaeleena, Maeghan, Alexandria, Denton, Trey, and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ethan, Brady, Evangeline, Camden, Carson, and Baylor.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by visiting the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org



Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019