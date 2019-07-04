The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Damron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Damron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Damron Obituary
Tony Ray Damron

1940-2019

Ocean Springs

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the world lost a maverick, a dreamer, entrepreneur, inventive genius, a husband, and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Tony Ray Damron embraced a life of daring and risk, never shying away from a challenge.

Everything Tony did was bigger, bolder, and better than that of normal men. He worked hard and played harder and instilled that love of adventure and passion for life into his four children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his wife and care-taker Diana Damron. Tony was predeceased in death by his beloved daughter, Corrie Michelle Damron, and son John Donavon Damron and is survived by his wife Diana Damron, daughters, Patricia Wyckoff and Monica Kimbrough, as well as his son, Tony Damron, his grandchildren BreAnne, Nathan, Chaeleena, Maeghan, Alexandria, Denton, Trey, and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ethan, Brady, Evangeline, Camden, Carson, and Baylor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by visiting the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now