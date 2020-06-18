Tony Scott LeGoullon
1961 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Tony Scott LeGoullon, age 58 of Long Beach, left this world peacefully on Friday, May 29th, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
He was the beloved son of Richard and Joann LeGoullon. I'm sure he was met by his loving father, Richard LeGoullon, deceased.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Joann LeGoullon; his three sisters, Terry Hall of DeKalb, MS (her children, Michelle, Jennie and Mike), Tina Copeland of Long Beach, MS (her children, Catherine and Christopher), Lia Fortenberry of Long Beach, MS (her son, Ethan Haas); great nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and last, but certainly not least, he leaves behind his constant companion, Tweety, a small chihuahua, age 19 years young.
Rest in peace, dear son and brother.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.