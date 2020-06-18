Tony LeGoullon
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Scott LeGoullon

1961 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Tony Scott LeGoullon, age 58 of Long Beach, left this world peacefully on Friday, May 29th, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

He was the beloved son of Richard and Joann LeGoullon. I'm sure he was met by his loving father, Richard LeGoullon, deceased.

He is survived by his beloved mother, Joann LeGoullon; his three sisters, Terry Hall of DeKalb, MS (her children, Michelle, Jennie and Mike), Tina Copeland of Long Beach, MS (her children, Catherine and Christopher), Lia Fortenberry of Long Beach, MS (her son, Ethan Haas); great nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and last, but certainly not least, he leaves behind his constant companion, Tweety, a small chihuahua, age 19 years young.

Rest in peace, dear son and brother.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved