Tracy Renee Blythe Box
1961-2020
Pascagoula
Tracy Renee Blythe Box passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by family.
Tracy was born the youngest of 7 children to Robert and Marie Blythe in Pascagoula, MS on November 11, 2020. She was a dedicated employee of Ingalls Shipbuilding for 38 years. It was more than just a job, she loved what she did and the extended family she gained. She was an avid gardener and loved fishing and being near the water. Her life quickly ended after a short but courageous battle with cancer. We cherish each memory she gave us over her 58 years of life. You will be forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Blythe and is survived by a son, Dwayne Vickers and his wife Jordan of Vancleave, MS; her mother, Loretta Marie Blythe of Pascagoula; six sisters , Linda Howard (Greg), Debbie Blue, Donna Taylor, Gina Williams (Archie), Patricia Watson (Paul), and Bobbie Williamson (John); grandchildren, Kaitlyn , Tristin, and Brevick Vickers; her furry companion, Molly; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 5pm with visitation one hour prior to service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Show Love for Tracy Box at Charter Bank.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 24, 2020