Travis Tipton
1976 - 2020
Travis A. Tipton

1976 - 2020

Biloxi

Travis A. Tipton, age 43, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.

Travis was born on December 8, 1976 in McMinnville, TN to Les Tipton and Betty Blanton. He was employed as a groundskeeper at Vectrus and enjoyed working on cars.

Travis was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his father; children, Breanna Adams and Chris Adams; grandchild, Jace Bennett; sisters, Trena Tipton, Treva Rawlins, and Crystal (Andrew) Sullivan; brothers, Trent (Jarrett) Tipton and Timmy (Annette) Tipton; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
