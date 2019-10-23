Home

Wiggins - Wiggins
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wiggins - Wiggins
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiggins - Wiggins
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
Tressie Ishee


1928 - 2019
Tressie Ishee Obituary
Tressie F. Ishee

1928-2019

Wiggins

Mrs. Tressie F. Ishee of Wiggins went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 21, 2019 at Stone County Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1928 in Covington County to the late Dozier and Mary Bowman Farmer. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Johnny Farmer, Dicie Ingram and Icey Wade.

Mrs. Tressie is survived by her children, Brenda Allen (Bobby) of Long Beach, Linda Brooks (Ed) of Wiggins, Connie Branch (Ray) of Charleston, MS, Gary Ishee (Liz) of Wiggins, Tim Ishee (Jeannine) of Wiggins, William McDaniels of Hattiesburg and Randy McDaniel (Janice) of Laurel; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; her siblings, David Farmer of Wiggins, George Farmer of Gulfport, Herbert Farmer of Wiggins and Ida Hickman of Wiggins.

Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m., October 23, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
