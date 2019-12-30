|
Troy Lee Jones, II
Sept., 30, 1965 -- Dec. 26, 2019
Biloxi
Troy Lee Jones II, 54, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Biloxi.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ann Burris; father, Troy Lee Jones; mother in law, Joan Langson; brother in law, Ty Roy Langson.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dawn; his children, Kristin Jones, Brandon Jones; his granddaughter, Alyah Goldman; father in law, Sidney B. Langson; stepmother, Nessa Kelley; siblings, Terri Jones, and Natalie Gammon; brother in law, Sidney (Billie); sister in law, Cathy Langson, and an enormous amount of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Troy, was born in Memphis, TN, but a native to Biloxi, MS. Being raised by a singer (mother) and musician (Father), Troy inherited the same passion for music at a young age. He began playing the bass guitar and drums, starting a band with friends in his spare time. He also enjoyed his career as a Truck Driver. His main passion was his family and friends. As a father, he loved spending time with his children. He even coached his daughter in softball and son in football and basketball.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Noon at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir RD, Biloxi. Fr. Paddy Mockler will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday morning, at the funeral home, from 10AM until the start of the service and will resume after the service until 3PM.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 30, 2019