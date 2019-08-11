|
Ursula Paula Slebodnik
1928 ~ 2019
Biloxi, MS
Mrs. Slebodnik, age 91, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Biloxi. She had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. As a homemaker she enjoyed crafts, sewing, and flower arranging. Her greatest title was wife, mother and granny. She was a professional Ikebana Flower Arranger/Instructor.
Mrs. Slebodnik was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert B. G. Slebodnik; her parents, Arthur and Martha Lauf, and a great grandson, William Robert Flowers. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie (Steve) Stanic; Son, George (Jeanie) Slebodnik; two grandchildren, Jamie Leigh Flowers and David (Elizabeth) Flowers; and her great grandson, Beau Remington Flowers.
We are forever thankful for the wonderful care provided by the doctors at Keesler Medical Center, Saads Hospice and Home Instead Caregivers.
Private services are planned by the family. Family and friends are invited to the home of Mrs. Slebodnik between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to celebrate her life on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 11, 2019