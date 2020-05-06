Valerie Barnes Fayard
Gulfport
73 of Gulfport died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Private service with Military Honors will be at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road Chapel Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. 228-831-2322
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.