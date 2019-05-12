Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Van Court Milton Obituary
MSgt Milton Andrew Van Court, U.S.M.C. (Retired)

1932-2019

Biloxi

MSgt Milton Andrew Van Court, U.S.M.C. (Retired), age 86, of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Mr. Van Court was born in New Orleans to George Edward and Della Helen Carver Van Court. He served in the U.S.M.C. for twenty-two years and a tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart, The Navy Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, among others. He retired from the Postal Service and after Hurricane Katrina, they moved from Meraux, LA to Biloxi. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lloyd, James, Leroy, and Lawrence Van Court, and Lorraine Britt.

He is survived by his loving wife 56 years, Joyce Harris Van Court; children, Della Van Court Lombardo (Steve, Sr.), and Milton Andrew "Andy" Van Court, Jr. (Janice); grandchildren, Steve Anthony Lombardo, Jr. (Diane), Brandi L. Henley (Katelin), Jacob Andrew Van Court; great grandchildren, Alexis, Tripp, and Kennedy; and his brother, Norman Van Court.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, MS 39531, from 11:30-1:30 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 pm with burial to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2019
