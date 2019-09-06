Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints
Waveland, MS
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bayou LaCroix Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Veda Genna Dussor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veda Genna Dussor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veda Genna Dussor Obituary
Veda Genna Dussor

Bay St. Louis

Veda Genna Dussor, a long time resident of Bay St. Louis, passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.

Veda was born in New Orleans. After having children, she attended school and became a Nursing Assistant. She had a love of alligators, ceramics, sewing, genealogy, the Smoky Mountains, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints.

Veda is survived be her children, Anthony Frank McKinley, Susan McGuire, Karen McKinley, Darlene Deschamp (Lonnie); grandchildren, Autumn Fiorello, Randall Williams, Jr., Cecilia Williams, Ashley Carr, Frank McKinley, Victoria McKinley, Victor Mauffray, Cody Giroir, and Amber Giroir; as well as 16 great-grandchildren.

Veda is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Little Taylor; father, Andrew Genna; her step-father, Roy Taylor; her sister, Yvonne Ladner Bouganium; brothers, Manor Ladner, Andrew Genna, David Genna, Johnathan Genna; daughter, Kim McKinley; and 4 grandchildren, Natosha Blanke, Justin McGuire, Braelynne Sellier, and Vaness Mauffray.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, in Waveland, MS. Interment will immediately follow at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now