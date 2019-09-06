|
Veda Genna Dussor
Bay St. Louis
Veda Genna Dussor, a long time resident of Bay St. Louis, passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
Veda was born in New Orleans. After having children, she attended school and became a Nursing Assistant. She had a love of alligators, ceramics, sewing, genealogy, the Smoky Mountains, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints.
Veda is survived be her children, Anthony Frank McKinley, Susan McGuire, Karen McKinley, Darlene Deschamp (Lonnie); grandchildren, Autumn Fiorello, Randall Williams, Jr., Cecilia Williams, Ashley Carr, Frank McKinley, Victoria McKinley, Victor Mauffray, Cody Giroir, and Amber Giroir; as well as 16 great-grandchildren.
Veda is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Little Taylor; father, Andrew Genna; her step-father, Roy Taylor; her sister, Yvonne Ladner Bouganium; brothers, Manor Ladner, Andrew Genna, David Genna, Johnathan Genna; daughter, Kim McKinley; and 4 grandchildren, Natosha Blanke, Justin McGuire, Braelynne Sellier, and Vaness Mauffray.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, in Waveland, MS. Interment will immediately follow at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 6, 2019