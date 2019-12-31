|
|
Velia
Bertrand, Jr.
1934 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Velia Bertrand, Jr., 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Gulfport.
Mr. Bertrand was born in Crowley, LA and was a resident of the coast for over 50 years. He retired from the U. S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. Mr. Bertrand also retired after 19 years at Keesler Air Force Base as an Electronics Instructor with Civil Service. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Mr. Bertrand's survivors include his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Bertrand; his daughter, Laura (Mark) Singleton; his sons, Rodney (Brenda) Bertrand, Russell Bertrand and Wayne (Tracey) Bertrand; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Mr. Bertrand's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 31, 2019