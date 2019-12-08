|
|
Velia (Vel) Hanser
Vancleave
Velia (Vel) Hanser, 87, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Vel was born on January 29, 1932 in Visalia, California. She later joined the United States Air Force where she met her husband Raymond T. Hanser. Vel loved canning, crocheting, and her flowers. Most of all she loved all of her family.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Raymond T. Hanser; and her very special companion, Clarence McBride.
Vel is survived by her four sons, Raymond T. Hanser, Jr. (Gladys), Michael L. Hanser (Brenda), Karl Hanser, and David F. Hanser (Penelope); two daughters, Barbara Arguelles (Richard), and Victoria Moody (Eric); 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled at a later date in the spring of 2020.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019