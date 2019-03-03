Services Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 675 E. Howard Avenue Biloxi , MS 39530 228-374-5650 Resources More Obituaries for Velma Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Velma "Elaine" Parker

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Velma "Elaine" Terry Parker



1945-2019



Biloxi



She would be the first one to tell you in her distinctive voice, armed with the trappings of her throne, that there better not be any parades the day she died as is the custom for a passing monarch.



"People got to get to work. Kids got to get to school. Oak Street's got enough traffic. Nobody's got time for any parade," she would rasp sharply at any who would suggest such a thing.



Parade or not, make no mistake: The Point has lost the Queen Mother.



Elaine Parker (Terry) made her journey Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in the evening at her home on Oak St. Satisfied with her life's work as the great wife, mother, grandmother, and Grande Dame of the Point, she went to her rest surrounded by the love and admiration of family and friends.



From her throne on the back porch of local landmark Oleo Estates, the petite lady with the giant personality raised generations of people throughout East Biloxi and beyond with her wisdom, her wit, and the love that could launch you to such great heights. The love you needed was there. The laughter you wanted came with it. The opinions and guidance were always present - even if it was what you didn't want to hear, but needed to hear. Her counsel was never timid. Her words often sharp but never without the underlying love she had for you.



A life-long resident of East Biloxi, a patron of the arts, a supporter of ventures big and small, a fair and often harsh judge of character and bearing, she could size you up at a glance. A light drag from a cigarette and a look from over her glasses could launch a boat or cut short a homecoming date. Leaning back in her porch chair and crossing her legs, she could verbally lay a wreath on your head you were honored to wear or stomp your cause into the grass for the chickens to sort out with just a look. Regardless of the outcome, her wisdom and love shone through. So many sons and daughters have passed through that porch, and all of them will remember her as a doting mother who just wanted you to work hard at what you love and pass it on as much as you could.



She goes on to join her family who went before her: father and mother, George "Bunk" Terry and Velma Green Terry Tortorici; brothers, Henry Richard Terry, George Terry, Jr., Ben Terry and James Tortorici.



Here remains the love of her life, devoted husband of 57 years, Olin Parker; sons, Capt. Troy Parker (Vicky) and Capt. Frank Parker (Becky); her daughter, Truli Parker Bell; her sister, Kitty Borkowski. Generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles and all people on Earth who have felt her love at some time in their lives remain as well - all family to her.



We will celebrate her life at a later date and raise everything from stemware to beer cans to toast the magnificent and incredible reign of the Queen Mother of the Point - we will share her love, her life, and her wisdom with any and all that will listen and somewhere, out over the water, we will feel her smile.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries