Vera Hager
Vera Hager

1930 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Vera Hager, 90, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.

Mrs. Hager was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Sullivan and Bobby Lott; and her granddaughter, Melinda Sullivan.

Mrs. Hager is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Thaddeus Hager; her daughter, Wanda Ezell; her grandchildren, John and Danny Ezell, Kristy and Matthew Sullivan and Amanda and Christopher Lott; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Forever, thank you to Fawn McDonnell and her staff at Heavenly Assistance and a special thanks to Kindred Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home Biloxi is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

2 entries
July 15, 2020
My heart goes out to Uncle Pete, for I know without a doubt Aunt Vera was the love of his life. Rightfully so, as she was such a beautiful, warm, sweet and loving person. Aunt Vera was so loved by everyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed. My heartfelt prayers go out to Uncle Pete and all the family.
Lynda Cameron
Family
July 14, 2020
My prayers are with my Uncle Pete at this time. Aunt Vera was a beautiful lady . I remember seeing you both at my Dad, Joe Hagers. Prayers to all Aunt Veras family!
Dana Hager Conner
Family
