Vera Hager
1930 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Vera Hager, 90, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Mrs. Hager was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Sullivan and Bobby Lott; and her granddaughter, Melinda Sullivan.
Mrs. Hager is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Thaddeus Hager; her daughter, Wanda Ezell; her grandchildren, John and Danny Ezell, Kristy and Matthew Sullivan and Amanda and Christopher Lott; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Forever, thank you to Fawn McDonnell and her staff at Heavenly Assistance and a special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
