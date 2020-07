Vera Hager

Vera Hager1930 ~ 2020BiloxiVera Hager, 90, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.Mrs. Hager was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Sullivan and Bobby Lott; and her granddaughter, Melinda Sullivan.Mrs. Hager is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Thaddeus Hager; her daughter, Wanda Ezell; her grandchildren, John and Danny Ezell, Kristy and Matthew Sullivan and Amanda and Christopher Lott; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.Forever, thank you to Fawn McDonnell and her staff at Heavenly Assistance and a special thanks to Kindred Hospice.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home Biloxi is honored to serve this family.View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM