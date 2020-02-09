The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Biloxi, MS
Vera Hanson


1925 - 2020
Vera Hanson Obituary
Vera Lee Hanson

1925 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Vera Lee Hanson, age 94 of Gulfport died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Biloxi. She was born in Folkston, Georgia and had been a resident of Gulfport since 1945. She was retired from the Navy Base exchange. She was a member of Trinity Church in Woolmarket.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henry Hanson; a son, William Chester Hanson; and a step-daughter, Mary Ward.

She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Ward (Kent), Linda Bedgood (Richard, deceased), Lydia Cofer (Gene); three sons, Philip Hanson (Jackie), Stephen Hanson (Sharon) and Donald Hanson; twenty grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Greenbriar Nursing Center and Kindred Care Hospice for their loving care.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport with the service at 7:00 p.m. during the visitation. The graveside service is Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
