Vera Lee Hanson
1925 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Vera Lee Hanson, age 94 of Gulfport died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Biloxi. She was born in Folkston, Georgia and had been a resident of Gulfport since 1945. She was retired from the Navy Base exchange. She was a member of Trinity Church in Woolmarket.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henry Hanson; a son, William Chester Hanson; and a step-daughter, Mary Ward.
She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Ward (Kent), Linda Bedgood (Richard, deceased), Lydia Cofer (Gene); three sons, Philip Hanson (Jackie), Stephen Hanson (Sharon) and Donald Hanson; twenty grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Greenbriar Nursing Center and Kindred Care Hospice for their loving care.
Visitation will be held Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport with the service at 7:00 p.m. during the visitation. The graveside service is Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 9, 2020