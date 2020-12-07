Vera Nell Dubuisson
November 15, 1926 - November 28, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Vera Nell Dubuisson (Nellie) passed away on November 28, 2020, in Parker, Colorado. She was born on November 15, 1926, in Gulfport, Mississippi to the late Realious L. and Margaret O. (Felsher) Touchstone.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-seven years, Harold L. Dubuisson; her brother, R. L. Touchstone; and her sister, Mary Ann Baker.
She is survived by her children: Susan, Ray (Claudia), Mike (Ellen), Tom (Julie), Cathy (Mike), Paul (Gina), Dan, and Anne; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister Carlene McGee; brother Bobby (Carolyn); and sisters-in-law Margie Touchstone and Janelle DiLorenzo.
Nell graduated from Gulfport High School and worked at Hancock Bank before her marriage to Harold. She and her family lived in a few different states before settling in New Jersey where they lived for twenty-seven years. After raising their eight children, Nell and Harold retired to Black Mountain, North Carolina.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband to many countries, visiting with her relatives, and spending time with her grandchildren. Nell was known by all as a loving and gracious Southern lady who was devoted to her family and Catholic faith. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers who lovingly and generously cared for "Mama Nell" at the end of her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 10th, at 10:00AM at St. James Catholic Church, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, Mississippi, with interment at Evergreen Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Morningstar Pregnancy Care Center, 2204 24th Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501 or The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, c/o St. James Catholic Church.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com