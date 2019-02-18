Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
family residence
25068 Road 302
Kiln, MS
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
family residence
25068 Road 302
Kiln, MS
Vercie Cuevas Obituary
Vercie Mae Rester Cuevas

1927 - 2019

Kiln, MS

Vercie Mae Rester Cuevas, age 91, a resident of Kiln, passed away on February 17, 2019.

Mrs. Cuevas was born to the late Burdic and Emmalyne Rester in 1927. She was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She loved sewing and making quilts for her family.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Holliman Cuevas; a daughter, Zelma Perkins; her parents; and all of her siblings.

Vercie is survived by her daughter, Thelma Ladner; her son, Frankie Cuevas; her son in law, Hayward Perkins; six grandchildren, Connie Perkins, Bobby Perkins (Angie), Robert Ladner, Violet Ladner (Kelly); six great-grandchildren, Kimberly Albino (Diego), Robbie and Darrin Ladner, Samantha, Daisy and Winstonn Moore; and one great-great grandchild, Chase Ladner.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 beginning at 10:30 AM at the family residence, 25068 Road 302, Kiln, MS. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the family residence. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, memories, condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
