Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
400 Veterans Ave.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Donnelly


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna Donnelly Obituary
Verna Louise Donnelly

1942 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Verna Louise Donnelly, age 77, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Biloxi.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Donnelly; two sons, Robert Jones of Biloxi, Johnnie Netherton, Jr. of Anchorage, AK; and her parents, William Rollo and Lillian Burnes Rollo.

She is survived by her children, William J. Donnelly II of Biloxi, Jimmy Netherton (Rachel) of Florida, Katherine Cooper (William) of Tennessee; daughters-in-law, Sheila Jones, Patricia Netherton; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with funeral services starting at 2:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now