|
|
Verna Louise Donnelly
1942 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Verna Louise Donnelly, age 77, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Biloxi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Donnelly; two sons, Robert Jones of Biloxi, Johnnie Netherton, Jr. of Anchorage, AK; and her parents, William Rollo and Lillian Burnes Rollo.
She is survived by her children, William J. Donnelly II of Biloxi, Jimmy Netherton (Rachel) of Florida, Katherine Cooper (William) of Tennessee; daughters-in-law, Sheila Jones, Patricia Netherton; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with funeral services starting at 2:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019