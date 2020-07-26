Verna Shroyer Westerburg
1933-2020
Biloxi
Verna Shroyer Westerburg, age 86, of Biloxi died July 23, 2020.
She was born November 17, 1933 in Cleburn, Kansas, the daughter of Adolph and Pearl (Samuelson) Sedivy.
She graduated from Waterville High School in 1951. Verna attended the University of Kansas where she studied music.
She married Duane B. Shroyer of Waterville, KS September 1952 who retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974 having served nearly 23 years. He preceded her in death March, 1980.
She married Joseph Westerburg of Biloxi, MS in April 1982 who retired as CMSgt from Kessler AFB. He preceded her in death in May, 2014.
Verna is survived by her three children, Nancy Shroyer of Gulfport, Dr. Duane Shroyer (Terrie) of Birmingham, AL and Lisa Hilton of Long Beach. Also, Beth Westerburg of Arlington, VA. 7 grandchildren: Dr. Dean Shroyer (Whitney) of Memphis, TN, Michelle Mathis (Brad) of Birmingham, AL, and Drew Shroyer of New York. Ricky Polk, Kenneth Polk, Nikolas Hilton, and Allyssa Hilton of Long Beach. 2 greatgrandchildren: Elenora and Elaine Shroyer of Memphis.
Verna began her career in civil service as the librarian at the main Larcher Boulevard Library and later was promoted to Academic Library Supervisor, a position she held from Sept 1971 – Sept 1993. There she was instrumental in helping Air Force personnel with their research. She received accolades for exemplary library service upon her retirement in 1993.
Verna loved music and taught many children to play the piano. She played for the base chapel wherever the family was stationed. Eglin AFB, Florida; Edwards AFB, California; Kadena AFB, Okinawa; Clark AFB, Philippines. Verna was the organist at Kessler AFB chapels for over 50 years. She also enjoyed singing in the choir and never missed calling to sing to her children and grandchildren on their birthdays.
Verna was an avid reader and loved to travel, be it across country to see relatives in her younger days or up the east coast to see the autumn leaves. Friends and family meant the world to her. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A family service will be held graveside at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport or Trinity United Methodist Church, Homewood, AL.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM