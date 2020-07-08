Vernell Sullivan



October 28, 1930-July 3, 2020



Gulfport, Mississippi



No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those that love Him. 1Corinthians 2:9.



Vernell Ladner Sullivan, 89, passed from this life to the arms of her loving heavenly father Friday, July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Johnnie Sullivan, Sr., her parents, Terry and Olivia Allen Ladner, and her brothers, Billy Ladner, Norris Ladner, and J.W. Ladner.



Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her sister, Uva Grubbs, brothers, Carl and Dean Ladner, children, J. Hurshel Sullivan, Vernon Keith Sullivan, and Janet Zirkle, her grandchildren, Lori Sullivan Kester, Caleb Stevens, Carrie Sullivan, Julie Sullivan Brown, Ryan Stevens, Don Vernon Sullivan, Olivia Vernell Sullivan, and Belle Rose Sullivan, great grandchildren, Liam Stevens, Kate Brown, Jolie Hobgood, Jacob Hobgood, and one great-great grandchild, Sage Stevens.



Mrs. Sullivan was a charter member at Gulf Gardens Baptist Church and later a Sunday School teacher at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. She was employed at Paine Refrigeration in Gulfport for seven years and also for H&R Block. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and loved her rose garden.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





