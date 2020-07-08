1/1
Vernell Sullivan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernell Sullivan

October 28, 1930-July 3, 2020

Gulfport, Mississippi

No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those that love Him. 1Corinthians 2:9.

Vernell Ladner Sullivan, 89, passed from this life to the arms of her loving heavenly father Friday, July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Johnnie Sullivan, Sr., her parents, Terry and Olivia Allen Ladner, and her brothers, Billy Ladner, Norris Ladner, and J.W. Ladner.

Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her sister, Uva Grubbs, brothers, Carl and Dean Ladner, children, J. Hurshel Sullivan, Vernon Keith Sullivan, and Janet Zirkle, her grandchildren, Lori Sullivan Kester, Caleb Stevens, Carrie Sullivan, Julie Sullivan Brown, Ryan Stevens, Don Vernon Sullivan, Olivia Vernell Sullivan, and Belle Rose Sullivan, great grandchildren, Liam Stevens, Kate Brown, Jolie Hobgood, Jacob Hobgood, and one great-great grandchild, Sage Stevens.

Mrs. Sullivan was a charter member at Gulf Gardens Baptist Church and later a Sunday School teacher at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. She was employed at Paine Refrigeration in Gulfport for seven years and also for H&R Block. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and loved her rose garden.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved