|
|
Vernon Edward Williams
1941-2019
Biloxi
Vernon Edward Williams, 78, died May 16, 2019 and was buried in Coalville Cemetery. He was a lifetime resident of Biloxi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Ernest Williams and Henrietta Kelly Williams; and his nephew, Stephen Whorton.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Christine; step-son, Scott Layfield; step granddaughter, Dakota; sisters, Joanne Forsberg and Carolyn Williams; niece, Glynda Whorton Kuehn; his great-nieces, Britney Kuehn (Ray) Patten and Rachael Kuehn.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019