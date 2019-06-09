The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Williams


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon Williams Obituary
Vernon Edward Williams

1941-2019

Biloxi

Vernon Edward Williams, 78, died May 16, 2019 and was buried in Coalville Cemetery. He was a lifetime resident of Biloxi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Ernest Williams and Henrietta Kelly Williams; and his nephew, Stephen Whorton.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Christine; step-son, Scott Layfield; step granddaughter, Dakota; sisters, Joanne Forsberg and Carolyn Williams; niece, Glynda Whorton Kuehn; his great-nieces, Britney Kuehn (Ray) Patten and Rachael Kuehn.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now