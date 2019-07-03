Veronica "Vera" Scanlan Munar



1941 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Veronica "Vera" Scanlan Munar, 77, joined a heavenly host of angels on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi.



Vera was born September 17, 1941 in Pago Pago, American Samoa, on the Pacific Island of Tutuila. When she was a child, she and her family moved up to Honolulu, Hawaii where her parents owned and operated the Freeze King in Kaimuki. Vera enjoyed a colorful youth and was spoiled by her brothers and sister. In 1994 she married a decorated Army Veteran and relocated to Biloxi, Mississippi to be near her sister where she has since resided.



Vera was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where she served as member of the International Association of the Legion of Mary. She was also a member of her local rosary prayer group and received a commendation from the office of the Holy See in honor of her faith work.



She was a kind and gentle person who delighted in the company of others. She enjoyed going to yard sales with friends, visiting the casino and playing card games at family gatherings where she would always win.



Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Benjamin Munar, her parents, Vincent Ralph Scanlan and Virginia Shafer Scanlan of Honolulu, Hawaii, her brothers, Vincent "Pea" Scanlan Jr., Herbert "Epi" Saimanoa Francis Scanlan, and Raymond Asomua Scanlan of Honolulu, Hawaii. She is survived by her son, Vincent Allen Scanlan of Biloxi, Mississippi, grandson, Jordan Epi Nicholas Scanlan of Honolulu, Hawaii, her sister and brother-in-law, Genevieve Cecilia Scanlan Broussard and Norman Joseph Broussard of Biloxi, Mississippi, and her brother and sister-in-law, Eric Tausili Scanlan and Emilia Molina Scanlan of Los Angeles, California, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi, Mississippi, with visitation starting at 10:00 am followed by a committal service at the Biloxi National Cemetery.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Greenbriar Nursing Center and to all of the wonderful home health care and hospice workers who cared for our beautiful angel.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home was honored to have served the Munar family.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 3, 2019