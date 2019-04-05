Vesta Olsen Wachs



Feb 6, 1924-Dec 24, 2018



Huntsville, Alabama



Vesta O. Wachs, 94, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away peacefully on December 24 of 2018 after a brief illness. Originally from Donnelly, Minnesota, she lived the majority of her life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast with her husband of 60 years, John T. Wachs, who predeceased her in 2005.



Vesta joined the US Marine Corps in 1944 and was stationed in Washington, DC, where she met John at a military dance. They married in 1945 and were living in Florida as newlyweds until 1947 when John was transferred to Keesler AFB as a radar instructor. Vesta was first a homemaker, but she also worked for 17 years as the church secretary at First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, retiring in 1980. After raising their family and retiring, Vesta and John were active dancers, golfers, gardeners, bird-watchers, and world travelers. They spent many hours at the Broadwater Country Club (Great Southern Golf Course) as officers, organizers, and volunteer decorators of the original historic clubhouse.



Following the death of her husband and the experience of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Vesta relocated to Redstone Village (RV) Independent Living in Huntsville to be close to family. She quickly settled in at RV and continued to entertain, decorate, garden, and get involved in various social activities. She remained a member of First Methodist in Gulfport and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood both in Gulfport and Huntsville. She was always fiercely proud of having served her country as a US Marine and participated in many Veteran's activities throughout her later life.



She is survived by her children Karen W. McLeod (Cameron) of Mercer Island, WA, John J. Wachs (Kathleen) of Huntsville, AL, and Steven D Wachs (Barbara) of Elkridge, MD; seven grandchildren, Roderick "Rory" McLeod (Jane Mauser), Ian R. McLeod (Paige Fellows), Jason B. Wachs (Brooke Bullman), Megan A Wachs (Chris Tschinkel), Laura R. Wachs, Julia G. Wachs, and John D. Wachs; five great-grandchildren; sister Suzy Ziemer (Raymond); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended families.



Vesta will be greatly missed but her legacy will continue in the many humorous stories she told and memories of those who knew and loved her. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at First United Methodist Church of Gulfport on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by internment of her ashes next to her husband at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Gulfport, or to a charity which improves the lives of veterans. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary