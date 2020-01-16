|
Vickie Lynn Stroble
Biloxi
Vickie Lynn Stroble, 62, a resident of Biloxi MS, St John Ave, passed away, January 10, 2020. She was born in a little town in Virginia, July 19, 1957, daughter of Carl and Patricia Hyatt. Vickie Stroble attended Catholic boarding school all over the country and graduated high school at age 15. Vickie Stroble found her soulmate and partner for life when she married Grover Stroble on June 24, 1995. Vickie Stroble opened her pride and joy, Belles & Beaus. She loved working and making people happy in their dresses and she always knew exactly what dress worked and would look great on. She always believed in helping anyone to her best ability. It was her true passion besides being a mother, oh and watching football. She always had a great way of telling you how it is in a loving yet vibrant way. She was the most gentle, loving and selfless women to everyone she met. She loved her family more each day that went by. Her children and grandchildren were her heart always smiling when she was with them. Vickie Stroble is survived by loving husband Grover Stroble, Daughter Caitlin Stroble and Son Havier Stroble, Grandchildren Dalton, Jayce, Cayce, and Marissa. Funeral Services for Vickie Stroble will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 6pm @ Infinity Funeral Home Main St. Biloxi MS
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 16, 2020