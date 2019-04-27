Victor Randall Purvis



December 5, 1955- April 22, 2019



Wiggins



On Monday, April 22nd, Victor Randall Purvis, affectionately known to all as RANDY, passed unexpectedly at the age of 63. Randy was born December 5, 1955 in Laurel, Mississippi to the late John and Dorothy Purvis. He was one of five children.



Randy was a resident of Stone County in Wiggins, Mississippi for the past 54 years.



Randy was a faithful, loving husband and father. He is grieved by his beloved Catherine (Cathy) of 39 years and three sons- Jason (Aprel) grandchildren-Tate, Jack and Whitney; Jeremy (Maria) grandchildren-Mia & Ellie and Jared (Katie) grandchildren-Christian, Oliver & Luke. He is survived by his four siblings, Michael (the late Rita), Ronnie (Sarah), Tim (Debra) and Jenny (Brian). He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Monty "Tater" Howard. Randy was also a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Randy has dedicated work ethics. He owned Purvis Saw Company in Beaumont, MS of 10 years. He worked at the Purvis family owned Wiggins Saw Company intermittently from a young teen to as of late 2018. He labored for 16 years at his gravel pit aka Purvis Hauling and Construction. At time of death, he worked at Knife River Corp in Bismarck, North Dakota.



Randy loved his family. He married his one & only Cathy after a very short 5 month courtship. He always said "Me and Cathy are like peas and carrots!" Randy enjoyed roping and rodeos as a younger man. Randy loved to travel.



Above all, Randy loved to talk about his Jesus. His Savior! He never met a stranger. He loved to share his faith. He had a contagious laugh~ he loved to laugh ~ sometimes he laughed so hard, he cried.



Randy was working out of state in North Dakota when he passed unexpectedly; however, he did enjoy resurrection Sunday with his oldest son, daughter-in-law, and three of his eight grandchildren while face-timing Cathy and the rest of his children and family for Easter. He loved ~ He was Loved! His heart was full.



Proverbs 18:24 says, "A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly; and there is a friend that sticketh closer that a brother." It is also said "Don't measure a man by his money but rather by the amount if his friends."



RANDY loved hard! He will be greatly missed by a plethora of friends! HE had an unconditional, genuine kind of Love for everyone. His testimony testifies that he was a friend to many.



Visitation was Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church 3083 Hwy 26 Wiggins, MS 39577. Home going services were held Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Ed Steele and Pastor Kent Grice officiating. His final resting place is at Wiggins City Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS handled these arrangements.