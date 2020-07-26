Victor V. Tilley, Jr.1934-2020GulfportVictor V. Tilley, Jr., age 85 of Gulfport, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, in the care of St. Joseph Hospice.Vic, affectionately known to those closest to him, as Daddy Vic, was born on August 23, 1934, in Paris, Arkansas, to Victor V. Tilley, Sr. and Mary Blanche Goss Tilley. Growing up in Indianola, MS, Vic met and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Poe. They were forced to put their big wedding plans aside and were married on May 31, 1956, only a few days before his first and unplanned deployment to Alaska with the United States Navy as a Coast and Geodetic Surveyor. His service with the United States Navy allowed Vic and Pat to live in Alaska, Hawaii, and California before eventually settling on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1964, where they raised their children, Becky and Gary. Vic and Pat celebrated 64 years of marriage this year.He started Ole Miss in 1952, and joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity and in 1956, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Vic had an exceptionally hard work ethic and passion that lasted his entire life. He worked up until the year of his death. He was a professional engineer and business owner. His time as a valued team member of both MDOT and Roy Anderson Corp., provided him the experience and knowledge necessary to open his own business, Tilley Constructors & Engineering, in 1979. He retired as the lead civil engineer contractor Vectrus for Keesler Airforce Base in the spring of 2020.Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Goss and Victor Tilley, Sr.He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Pat; two children, Becky Tilley Hopkins (George III) and Gary Paul Tilley (Deanna); one sister, Jacquie Tilley Turner (John); five grandchildren, George Pearce Hopkins IV (Mallory), Trisha Hopkins Monroe (Shane), Blake Goss Hopkins (Paige), Cody Paul Tilley (Virginia), Victor Cassidy Tilley (MaryAnn); five great grandchildren, and brother in law, Wilson Mitcham (Martha).Vic and Pat were longtime members of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport. He was also a longtime member of the Gulfport Yacht Club and the Century Club. In his later years, he enjoyed being with his family, watching Ole Miss Football, sipping drinks with friends and making them laugh with his sharp sense of humor. He was always quick with a Hotty Toddy, and an offer to fill your cup.Due to the pandemic, social distancing guidelines currently in place, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.