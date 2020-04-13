The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Vina Mae Childers

Vina Mae Childers Obituary
Vina Mae Childers

1930 - 2020

D'Iberville

Vina Mae Childers, age 89, of D'Iberville passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Vina was born in Prentiss County, MS and was a resident of the coast for over 70 years.

Vina was preceded in death by her husband, Horace C. Childers.

She is survived by her daughter, Retha Rasmussen; son, Danny (Jane) Owens; step-daughter, Margaret Ann Lee; 5 grandchildren, Chad Owens, Richard King, Jr., Sharon Warden, Renata Pinette, and Anita Skelton; and several great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
