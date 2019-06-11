Violet Carole Switzer



1934-2019



Gulfport



Violet Carole Switzer, 84, of Gulfport died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Gulfport.



She was born July 5, 1934 in Beckley, West Virginia and had been a long-time resident of Gulfport. She was a member of MS City United Methodist Church and the Rebekah Circle at the church. She as also a member of the Red Hats. Mrs. Switzer was a military wife, always taking care of her family as she traveled and moved.



Mrs. Switzer was preceded in death by her husbands, Marcus D. Dillon, Jr. and Harold Switzer; her mother, Edith Hamilton; her sister, Lillian Simmons; and her brother, James "Jimmy" Meadows.



She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Watson (Tommy Moon) of Biloxi and Susan C. Russell (Bobby) of Gulfport; her sister, Sheila Urich (David) of Ft. Myers, Florida; her loving sister-in-law, Betty Switzer of Gulfport; her three grandchildren, Bryan Watson (Lauren), Timothy Wise, and Maggie S. Russell; and her two great-grandchildren, Grant Reed Watson and Hadley Brynn Watson.



The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour before the service. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



The family prefers memorials be made to MS City United Methodist Church, 219 Courthouse Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.