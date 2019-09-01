Home

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
1943 - 2019
Virgil Mitchell Obituary
Virgil L. Mitchell

1943 ~ 2019

Biloxi, MS

Virgil L. Mitchell, age 76 died Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was a native of Morristown, TN and had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. He was a retired U. S. Air Force Veteran of Vietnam with 22 years of service. After retiring from active duty he also served another 30 years of federal civil service at Keesler AFB.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosetta June Mitchell, in 2016. Survivors include his daughter Sherri Mitchell and her children, Deanna and Cassandra and great grandson Riley; his son Rick Mitchell and his children, John, Sarah and Mark; his sister, Glenda Stykes, and his brother, Garry Mitchell who reside in Morristown, TN.

Graveside services will be Monday, September 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
