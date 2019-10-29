|
Virgil M. Riley
1938 - 2019
Gulfport
Virgil M. Riley, age 81, resident of Gulfport, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Riley; siblings, Harold Wayne Riley, Ruby Elaine Scott, Juanita Edna Dennis, Robert E. Riley; grandson, Timothy Laird; and great-grandson, Ely.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Elaine Riley; five children, Dewayne Riley, Brian Riley, Gail Pierce (James Pierce), Gina Riley (Timothy Cuevas), Sherri Adler; grandchildren, Monica Andrew, Michael Riley, Sonni Riley, Rachel Marrow, Jaime Pierce, Jessica Cooper, Star Moon, Thomas Harrison, Riley Cuevas, Nicole Cook, Scott Riley, Felicia Lynch, Cassie Riley, Sarah Pierce; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Riley was born in Ava, Missouri in 1938 and attended two years of college and 28 years of military training. He retired from the US Navy as SCSK-E8 with 28 years of dedicated service to his country and received numerous military good conduct awards, achievement medals, sea service medals, and national defense medals. After his military career, he worked as a Logistic Engineer for 16 years before retiring. He enjoyed reading, fishing, horseshoes, pool, card games, and watching old western movies.
The family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport, Lakeview Nursing and Rehab, Garden Park Hospital, Select Specialty Hospital, Gulfport Fire Department (station 9), and the EMT's at AMR for all that they have done.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 AM.
Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 29, 2019