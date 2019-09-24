Home

Virginia Browning


1927 - 2019
Virginia Browning Obituary
Virginia Ladnier Browning

February 23, 1927 - September 22, 2019

Pascagoula

Virginia Elizabeth Ladnier Browning, age 92, of Pascagoula passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was born February 23, 1927 in Mobile, AL. She graduated in 1945 from Pascagoula High School. Virginia was a former secretary/bookkeeper for Ingalls Shipbuilding for over 14 years. In 1977, she started selling real estate and retired in 1994. She was a member of BOP Elks Lodge # 1120 Auxiliary, Order of Eastern Star # 1151, and former President of Business and Professional Women. In the late 1970's until 2010, she was a poll worker for Pascagoula west side district. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Pascagoula where she served on Altar Guild and Daughters of the King. Virginia was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and enjoyed her family and many friends. Virginia will be remembered for her sweet and loving spirit.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jesse Robert Browning, Sr.; parents, Thomas H. Ladnier, Sr. and Audrey Clements Ladnier; brother, Thomas H. Ladnier, Jr.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Harty Browning Couey (Charles), Pascagoula; son, Jesse Robert Browning, Jr. (Lisa) Jackson; brother, Donald D. Ladnier, Pascagoula (Marie) four grandchildren, Laura Couey, Amy Couey, Lauren Browning Rabalais (Jim) Elliott Browning; two great granddaughters, Eva Marie Rabalais and Emma Jane Rabalais.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 5:00-7:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Pascagoula. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, St. John's Episcopal Church in Pascagoula or . You may send condolences to her family at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
