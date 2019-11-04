|
|
Virginia B. Adams Mergendahl
1935-2019
Gulfport
Virginia B. Adams Mergendahl, age 83, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Gulfport.
Virginia was born on December 15, 1935 in Lake City, Arkansas. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her children, Karen Cospelich (Fred), Keith Rodgers (Melissa), and Tricia Hodge (Ricky); eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private service and burial will take place at a later time in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be made at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2019