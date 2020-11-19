Virginia Meyer
September 17, 1921 - November 7, 2020
Urbana, Illinois - Virginia Fehrm Meyer, 99, of Urbana and formerly of Onarga and Ocean Springs, MS, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brookdale Urbana. She was born September 17, 1921 in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Dorothy (Kuhlberg) Fehrm. She married Robert E. Meyer on July 3, 1942 in Chicago and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Norman Fehrm; and one sister, Esther Smith.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters, Patricia (James) Petillo of Hendersonville, NC, Lin Meyer of Reston, VA, Karl (Sally) Meyer of Catawissa, PA, Jeff (Nancy) Meyer of Onarga and Victor (Vikki) Meyer of Onarga; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a member of the Onarga United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, MS, Ocean Springs Symphony Guild, Gulf Hills Garden Club, and Historic Ocean Springs Association (HOSA).
Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. Services will be held at a later date with burial in the Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or Onarga United Methodist Church.
Please share a memory of Virginia at knappfuneralhomes.com
.