|
|
Virginia Lee (Ginny) Romano
1935-2019
Gulfport
Virginia Lee (Ginny) Romano age 84 of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Virginia was born in Waterford, Connecticut on August 13, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Montford and Elaine Ashburn.
Virginia graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in New London, Connecticut in 1954. She married her husband, Joseph Romano on July 2, 1955 at St. Joseph Church in New London, Connecticut.
Ms. Romano was a charter member and past President of the American Business Women's Association, past President of the Italian-American Society and a past member of the Hibernia Marching Society of South Mississippi.
Ms. Romano had a twin daughter, Joan Romano Rodolfich who passed away in June 1994 and was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Overbay of Duluth, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband of 64 ½ years, Joseph J. (Joey) Romano; her three sons, Leo Romano (Marie), Dan G. Romano (Suzette) all of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Jay Romano (Gail) of Wesley Chapel, Florida. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Shirley McGrath, Dorothy Almeda, and Joan Gessner all of Uncasville, Connecticut. She has four grandchildren, Amber Ladner (Jonathan), Chris Romano (Veronica) all of Gulfport, Mississippi, Nicholas Romano (Samantha) of Oxford, Mississippi, and Alexander Romano of Starkville, Mississippi. Seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Anna Grace, Barrett, and Beckett Ladner, Rowan and Walker Romano all of Gulfport, Mississippi and Linda Grace Romano of Oxford, Mississippi.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 where friends may visit one hour prior to the Mass all at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, Mississippi. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
The family prefers memorials be made to St. James Catholic Church/School and .
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 27, 2019