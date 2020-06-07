Virginia Schonewitz
1943 - 2020
Winnie Virginia "Ginger" Schonewitz

1943 ~ 2020

Saucier

Winnie Virginia "Ginger" Schonewitz, age 76, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy Dell McGuire and Azeline Shoemaker; her husband, Henry Thomas Schonewitz; grandchild, Rachel Bond; and three brothers, Guy E. McGuire, Eugene McGuire and Mickey McGuire

She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Bond (Arland) of Perkinston, Janet Schonewitz (Henry Rhodes) of Saucier, Peggy Murphy of Saucier; sister, Janie Stephenson of Kiln; brothers, Robert McGuire (Melissa) of Kentwood, LA, Jeffery McGuire (Abby) of Kiln, and Sterling McGuire (Shelly) of Indiana; grandchildren, Michael, Kenneth, Chassity and Sarah Bond, Tara Blythe, Aaron Seymour, and David Murphy; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and of Heaven Bound Church of Gulfport. In her spare time she loved fishing, watching her hummingbirds, and going on cruises.

Funeral services will be held at on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, Long Beach.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
