Winnie Virginia "Ginger" Schonewitz
1943 ~ 2020
Saucier
Winnie Virginia "Ginger" Schonewitz, age 76, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy Dell McGuire and Azeline Shoemaker; her husband, Henry Thomas Schonewitz; grandchild, Rachel Bond; and three brothers, Guy E. McGuire, Eugene McGuire and Mickey McGuire
She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Bond (Arland) of Perkinston, Janet Schonewitz (Henry Rhodes) of Saucier, Peggy Murphy of Saucier; sister, Janie Stephenson of Kiln; brothers, Robert McGuire (Melissa) of Kentwood, LA, Jeffery McGuire (Abby) of Kiln, and Sterling McGuire (Shelly) of Indiana; grandchildren, Michael, Kenneth, Chassity and Sarah Bond, Tara Blythe, Aaron Seymour, and David Murphy; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and of Heaven Bound Church of Gulfport. In her spare time she loved fishing, watching her hummingbirds, and going on cruises.
Funeral services will be held at on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, Long Beach.
